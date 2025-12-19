Some slick spots Friday with bitterly cold wind chills

Headlines



COLD AND BREEZY FRIDAY

SOME SLICK SPOTS

TEMPERATURES REBOUND SATURDAY

Winter weather is back in the forecast Friday. Temperatures are in the 20s, but wind chills are in the single digits this morning and the teens this afternoon. Be cautious that there could be some slick spots, especially on untreated roads and sidewalks.

After starting the morning with wind gusts 45+ mph, the afternoon will see wind gusts slowly calming.

A few snow flurries are possible through the morning, but snow ends and clouds clear this afternoon.

The bitter cold is short lived. Temperatures climb a bit into the low 30s by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon is mostly cloudy but dry with highs in the mid 40s. It may be a little breezy at times still Saturday.

The winter solstice is at 10:03 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures are briefly cooler again, with highs in the mid 30s. Enjoy lots of sun on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm through the 40s and 50s next week, before peaking near 60° on Christmas Day Thursday.

An isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cold and breezy. Wind chills in the teens. PM clouds clearing. High: 26°

Overnight: Few clouds. Low: 24°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: 46°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 34°

