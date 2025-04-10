Spot evening storm chance south tonight-Dry weekend ahead

Headlines



SMALL EVENING STORM CHANCE SOUTH

COOL BUT DRY FRIDAY

WARMER THROUGH THE WEEKEND

This evening there will be a very small chance of a few isolated storms in is southern locations. If you do see a storms wind and small hail would be the main threat. Most of central Indiana will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Best storms chance is Bloomington to Columbus and points to the south.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine tomorrow. It will be a cooler day even once we turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Look for highs in the low 50s but a north breeze will make it feel cooler.

Saturday morning will be very cold once again. In fact, a lot of areas could see some front once again as we are right around 32°. The temperature turn around though is quick.

By the afternoon we are around 60° and then on Sunday we are close to 70°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower early. Low: 37°

Tomorrow: Morning clouds - PM sunny. Breezy High: 52°

Saturday: Sunny. High: 60°

Sunday: Sun & Clouds. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast