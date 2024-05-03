Spot rain chances through the weekend

Headlines



SPOTTY SHOWERS TODAY

ISOLATED STORMS OVER THE WEEKEND

ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

While there are some rain showers in the forecast today it won't be a washout. In fact, this morning is when the rain was the most widespread. Look for just a spot shower or two this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Over the weekend there will be some spotty storm chances as well. Most of the weekend though will dry so don't cancel any plans. Each the they storm chance is about 20%-30% and wouldn't last long if you saw one.

Next week will turn pretty active with storm chances possible each day of the week. We'll keep an eye on Tuesday into the Wednesday for the chance of maybe some severe weather. Temperatures will stay above normal all week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. High: 75°

Overnight: Areas of fog. Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Spot storm. High: 80°

