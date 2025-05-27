Spotty rain chance in the forecast through the week

Headlines



SPOT SHOWERS POSSIBLE - NO DAY IS A WASHOUT

TEMPERATURES SLOW CLIMB INTO THE WEEKEND

MORE SUMMER-LIKE NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening, only reaching the low to mid-60s. As for rain, the best chance will be for a few spotty showers north and east of Indy. Even those will be very light and sporadic. I would not recommend canceling any evening plans if you have them—just grab a jacket.

Wednesday brings another day with rain chances. Once again, though, they will be very spotty and generally fairly light. The best chance of seeing any rain will be north of I-70, primarily from mid-morning through the early afternoon. The rest of the day and the area should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 70°.

Here is a look at the models around noon Wednesday.

By the end of the week, we will start to warm up to more seasonable temperatures, bringing us to around 80°.

At this point, the weekend looks fairly sunny with just a few spotty storms possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower Low: 56

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Sct. showers (mainly north) High: 72°

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Spot shower. High: 74°

Friday: Mostly sunny. Spot storm. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast