Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spotty rain chance in the forecast through the week

Spotty rain chances remain the forecast
TK5.png
Posted

Headlines

  • SPOT SHOWERS POSSIBLE - NO DAY IS A WASHOUT
  • TEMPERATURES SLOW CLIMB INTO THE WEEKEND
  • MORE SUMMER-LIKE NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening, only reaching the low to mid-60s. As for rain, the best chance will be for a few spotty showers north and east of Indy. Even those will be very light and sporadic. I would not recommend canceling any evening plans if you have them—just grab a jacket.

TK4.png

Wednesday brings another day with rain chances. Once again, though, they will be very spotty and generally fairly light. The best chance of seeing any rain will be north of I-70, primarily from mid-morning through the early afternoon. The rest of the day and the area should be mostly cloudy, with highs around 70°.

TK1.png

Here is a look at the models around noon Wednesday.

TK2.png

By the end of the week, we will start to warm up to more seasonable temperatures, bringing us to around 80°.

TK6.png

At this point, the weekend looks fairly sunny with just a few spotty storms possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower Low: 56
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Sct. showers (mainly north) High: 72°
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Spot shower. High: 74°
Friday: Mostly sunny. Spot storm. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk