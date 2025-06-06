Spotty rain chances remain through the entire weekend

Headlines



SPOTTY SHOWERS OVER THE WEEKEND

HEAVIER RAIN POSSIBLE LATE SATURDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY

FAIRLY SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES

This evening will be mainly dry for most of the area. However, if you live south of I-70, there is a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms. If you do encounter a storm, heavy rain, hail, and wind are likely to accompany it. The chances of storms should fade as the sun sets.

Most of Saturday will be dry, with increasing clouds through the morning, followed by slight chances of spot storms late in the afternoon and early evening. Don't cancel any plans, as most of us will remain dry. If you do encounter a storm, it should be brief.

Heavy rain will be possible overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Some of areas could see 1"-2"+ of rainfall. Here is a look at the computer model.

Once that moves through overnight the rest of Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Just a spot storm or two will be possible in the evening hours.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 64°

Saturday: Clouds increase. Spotty PM storms. High: 81°

Sunday: Heavy rain early. Then mostly cloudy. High: 80°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Spot storm chance. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast