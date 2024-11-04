Spotty showers through Election Day

Headlines



VERY MILD TEMPS THROUGH ELECTION DAY

SPOTTY SHOWERS OFF AND ON TODAY

RAIN BY MID-AFTERNOON ON ELECTION DAY

Temperatures will continue to run well above normal today and tomorrow. Our normal high is in the upper 50s this time of year. Today we will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. As for rain the further north and west you are the better chance for rain today. From Indy to the south and east it will be spotty showers off and on but no real steady rain.

Election Day will see near record highs. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s and the earlier you vote the better weather wise. If you have to stand in line temperatures won't be an issue. It will be breezy but the rain looks like it will hold off until the mid-afternoon hours. Look for a band of rain and few thunderstorms to enter the forecast in the afternoon.

The band of rain will work west to east across the state. Starting around 4 pm the west and then is will move east.

Most should be able to vote before the rain arrives but those in western locations if you want the rain will move in before polls close. To the east it shoud be dry until after polls close. Once this front clears look for quiet weather Wednesday through Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy - Spotty showers High: 73°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 64°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Rain late High: 74°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 63°

