Spotty strong to severe storms are possible this evening for some areas

SPOTTY STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS THIS EVENING

UNSETTLED WEATHER PATTERN

COOL WEEKEND AHEAD WITH SOME SHOWERS

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening across parts of the area. The further south you are, the better chance you will have of seeing a few storms. While not widespread, any storms that do form have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, and perhaps even an isolated tornado. The severe threat should diminish as we approach midnight.

More storms are forecasted for tomorrow as well. In fact, the storms on Thursday could be more widespread, especially during the afternoon hours.

A good portion of Central Indiana is under the slight risk for storms tomorrow. Wind and hail would be the main threats on Thursday.

The weekend looks to be on the cool side, with some chances of showers. A few models suggest we might clear out and warm up much quicker, while others indicate that an upper-level low-pressure area will remain in place. This will keep clouds and cooler temperatures around, along with occasional showers.

We are staying on the cool side due to the upper low, but fingers crossed that the other model prevails and we warm up.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Some showers early. Low: 63°

Tomorrow: Scattered showers & storms High: 76°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers. High: 72°

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Sct. showers possible. High: 65°

