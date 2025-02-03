Spring-like start to the week but winter not going away

Headlines



VERY MILD TEMPERATURES TODAY

UP AND DOWN TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

MID-WEEK STORM COULD BRING BRIEF WINTRY MIX

Today will be the warmest day so far this year. Now I know it is only February but anytime this month you can get the temperatures into the 60s you need to take advantage of it. Skies will be mostly cloudy but some sunshine mixed in. Highs will be in the upper 50s to the north and mid to upper 60s in southern locations where you could see more sunshine.

wrtv

Tomorrow will be colder but still above normal as we top off in the low 40s.

wrtv

Wednesday brings our next storm system. Depending on the timing we could start as a little bit of a wintry mix. If it happens it would be brief before going over to all rain as warm air moves in.

wrtv

Temperatures will climb into the 50s early Thursday morning before falling as the cold front goes through.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 63°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy - Spot shower Low: 33°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Cooler High: 43°

Wednesday: Briefly wintry mix possible then rain. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast