Starting a warming trend as we start a new work week

Headlines



LOTS OF SUNSHINE

STARTING A WARMING TREND

FEELS LIKE SUMMER TO END THE WEEK

It will feel like fall and summer this week. Monday is the start of a warming trend. Highs today are in the low to mid 70s, but should be warmer than we were on Saturday and Sunday (highs were at 71° both days). Enjoy lots of sunshine through the day.

WRTV

It's another cool start Tuesday morning, although we may not dip into temperatures in the upper 30s like we did Monday morning.

WRTV

The rest of the week, skies are mostly sunny and the forecast looks dry. Tuesday's highs are in the upper 70s.

WRTV

Wednesday's high temperatures will climb above normal into the low 80s, but we continue to warm into the mid or upper 80s to end the week and head into the weekend. We could see a few rain showers by Sunday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sunny skies. High: 74°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 50°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast