Starting another sunny stretch with warming temperatures

FOGGY START FRIDAY

STARTING A SUNNY STRETCH

WARMING TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE WEEKEND

After some patchy dense fog Friday morning, the day turns sunny. It is dry with temperatures warming into the 70s midday. Highs are in the upper 70s this afternoon.

You have a green light to get outdoors for your Friday night plans. Temperatures cool from the 70s back into the 60s, so you may want a jacket if you'll be out late. Skies are clear through the overnight.

It's a brisk start Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s, otherwise, we head into a sunny weekend with warming temperatures. Highs are in the low 80s Saturday. We'll climb into the mid 80s by Sunday.

The sunny, dry stretch continues into early next week, which is great news for those hoping to get outdoors, but not the best news for our continued drought concerns.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM fog. Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 58°

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 81°

Sunday: Sunny & warmer. High: 85°

