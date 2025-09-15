Starting another week with temperatures warmer than normal

Headlines



TEMPERATURES NEAR 90 °

° LOOKING DRY THROUGH THE WEEK

COOLER WITH RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

We're starting another warm, mostly dry week. Monday's skies are sunny and temperatures will climb through the 80s this afternoon. A few spots could climb to the 90° mark.

If you enjoy today's forecast, you'll enjoy a lot of the week. It is looking dry with a mix of clouds and sun through the week. Temperatures each day will climb into the upper 80s, at least through Friday.

Friday is still looking dry during the day, but overnight some rain chances return. Rain showers are possible Saturday, which is cooler, with highs in the low 80s. Sunday's temperatures are similar. We could see rain showers and some thunderstorms on Sunday to end the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sunny skies. High: 88°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies & mild. Low: 62°

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast