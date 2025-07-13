Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Starting the week warm but mostly dry Monday

Mostly dry Monday; lingering shower possible
MT 3.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SUNDAY EVENING STORMS
  • MOST RAIN EXITS FOR MONDAY
  • WARM TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

If you have outdoor plans Sunday evening, be prepared that rain and thunderstorm chances continue. With these storms, we are seeing downpours and gusty winds. We could begin to see some ponding in roads, so remember not to drive through any standing water.

MT 1.png

Most rain should end Sunday overnight, however, a few lingering showers are possible early Monday morning. Most people will not need an umbrella on Monday. Monday morning some fog could form, too.

MT 2.png

Monday afternoon the clouds begin to break. High temperatures climb into the mid or upper 80s. It may feel slightly less humid Monday.

Tuesday is warmer, with highs near 90°. Some thunderstorms are possible later Tuesday, and we could continue to see storm chances on and off through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Rain ending. Fog possible. Low: 70°
Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower chance. High: 88°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. PM thunderstorms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk