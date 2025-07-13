Starting the week warm but mostly dry Monday

Headlines



SUNDAY EVENING STORMS

MOST RAIN EXITS FOR MONDAY

WARM TEMPERATURES CONTINUE

If you have outdoor plans Sunday evening, be prepared that rain and thunderstorm chances continue. With these storms, we are seeing downpours and gusty winds. We could begin to see some ponding in roads, so remember not to drive through any standing water.

Most rain should end Sunday overnight, however, a few lingering showers are possible early Monday morning. Most people will not need an umbrella on Monday. Monday morning some fog could form, too.

Monday afternoon the clouds begin to break. High temperatures climb into the mid or upper 80s. It may feel slightly less humid Monday.

Tuesday is warmer, with highs near 90°. Some thunderstorms are possible later Tuesday, and we could continue to see storm chances on and off through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Rain ending. Fog possible. Low: 70°

Monday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower chance. High: 88°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. PM thunderstorms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast