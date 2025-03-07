Watch Now
Staying cloudy Friday with a few shower chances

  • FRIDAY EVENING RAIN SHOWERS
  • DRYING OUT THIS WEEKEND
  • WARMING TREND STARTS SUNDAY

Friday is cloudy but mainly dry. An isolated rain/snow shower is possible this morning, but the best chance for light rain showers is late this evening. Rain totals will stay low.

Friday's highs climb into the mid or upper 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Saturday as clouds begin to clear. Sunday warms into the mid 50s.

Don't forget that we spring forward one hour Sunday morning.

The warming trend continues into next week. Spring will be on your mind with highs climbing through the 60s and 70s. There is an extended period of dry weather this weekend through late in the day Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mainly cloudy. Isolated shower chance. High: 48°
Overnight: Light rain showers early. Low: 31°
Saturday: Clouds clearing. High: 46°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

