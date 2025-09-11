Still dry as temperatures continue to warm

Headlines



FORECAST STAYING MAINLY DRY

SUMMER-LIKE TEMPERATURES

The trend of dry weather with warming temperatures continues. Thursday we'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

This evening, sunset is at 8:00 p.m., the last sunset to happen in the 8 o'clock hour for 2025. Skies are clear with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Friday is sunny with temperatures starting in the mid 50s. We warm into the mid 80s again tomorrow.

Over the weekend, we crank up the heat a little more, with highs peaking near 90° on Sunday.

The weekend is still looking mostly dry, although a few light rain showers are possible in the northern portion of the state Saturday evening. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is also possible Sunday as temperatures warm, but the chances remain low.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun & clouds. High: 85°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 57°

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 86°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast