Still humid Sunday with a few storm chances

Headlines



STILL HUMID SUNDAY

FEW STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY

MORE STORM CHANCES THIS WORK WEEK

Storms and rain clear out of the area late Saturday evening. Low temperatures overnight will fall near the 70 degree mark under mostly cloudy skies.

WRTV

Some clouds break at times Sunday, giving us a few peeks of sun during the day. It won't be quite as hot as Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s, but it will be humid, with heat indices higher than 90°.

Some thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon into the evening. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some downpours and gusty winds are possible if storms form successfully.

WRTV

Rain exits Sunday night, leading to mainly dry weather Monday and early Tuesday. The week is still warm and humid, with highs some days climbing near 90°, and higher heat indices are expected.

Tuesday afternoon rain and storm chances are back in the forecast, and we could see additional storms each day to finish the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71°

Sunday: Partly sunny. Few thunderstorms possible. High: 86°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast