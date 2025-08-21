Still mostly cloudy Thursday; temperatures below or near normal as we finish the week

Headlines



MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES

TEMPERATURES BELOW/NEAR NORMAL TO END WEEK

ANOTHER COOL DOWN SUNDAY

Skies are mostly cloudy again Thursday. Drizzle/sprinkles are possible at times through the morning, but no significant amount of rain is likely. Some clouds try to clear late this evening.

Normal high temperatures should be around 84°. Thursday's highs are in the upper 70s or near 80°.

Friday is a little warmer with the return of some sunshine. Saturday is the warmest day of the 7-Day forecast.

A stray shower is possible Saturday afternoon or evening ahead of a cold front. Sunday's high temperatures drop to the upper 70s, and temperatures continue to cool a bit heading into next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 80°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 84°

