Still muggy Monday; storm chances this week will bring relief from the heat

STILL MUGGY MONDAY & TUESDAY

SCATTERED THUNDERSTORM CHANCES

HEAT RELIEF ON THE WAY

Monday is another hot, humid day. Heat indices continue to climb through the 90s this afternoon.

Skies look partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. While most of the day is dry, a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are possible. Thunderstorms are more numerous this evening and overnight. No severe weather is likely, but thunderstorms could bring gusty winds.

Scattered thunderstorms continue into Tuesday. It is still muggy and warm tomorrow, with highs near 90°.

We cannot rule out a thunderstorm chance Wednesday, although the day is looking mainly dry. Wednesday's highs are cooler, staying in the mid 80s.

Humidity is lower as the week ends, and temperatures will stay seasonable (in the mid 80s) to end the 7-Day Forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Hot & humid. Partly cloudy. PM thunderstorm chances. High: 89°

Overnight: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Hot & humid. Scattered thunderstorms. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast