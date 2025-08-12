Storm chance through Wednesday. Hot and steamy weekend ahead

Headlines



STORMS POSSIBLE INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING

SLIGHTLY COOLER MID-WEEK

VERY HOT & STEAMY WEEKEND AHEAD

A weak cold front will bring a chance of scattered storms to the area this evening and into the overnight hours. Most storms will remain below severe limits, but locally heavy rain could prompt flood warnings and advisories. Aside from the storm chances, it will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy.

The storms overnight should be cleared by the morning commute. However, some additional storms may be possible in the afternoon and early evening during the peak heat of the day. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Wednesday and Thursday before surging again for the weekend. The humidity will also rise this weekend.

So far, we have recorded 24 days of temperatures at 90° or higher. This is above average and more than we've seen in the past few years.

We will add to our current total of 24 days in the coming days. If we don't reach 90°F on Friday, we will likely do so over the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Scattered storms. Mostly cloudy. Low: 71°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 86°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot & humid. High: 94°

