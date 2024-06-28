Watch Now
Storm chances and humidity climb heading into Saturday

Posted at 7:25 AM, Jun 28, 2024

Headlines

  • MOSTLY CLOUDY TODAY
  • HUMIDITY AND STORM CHANCES CLIMB TOMORROW
  • SUNDAY THE BEST WEATHER OF THE WEEKEND

Skies will be mostly cloudy today across the area. However, even with the cloud cover, temperatures will climb into the 80s for afternoon highs. Where the clouds are a little thinner some areas could get close to 90°. The humidity will start to creep up as well.

Saturday is a warm and very muggy day with storm chances. Don't cancel outdoor plans because of the storm threat on Saturday. Everything should be very spotty in nature. An isolated storm could be borderline strong to severe.

The humidity drops quickly with the passage of the cold front Saturday setting us up for great Sunday. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 86°
Overnight: Sct. storms. Low: 77°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 86°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

