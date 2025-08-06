Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storm chances depart but warm and more humid air arrives

  • PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT
  • TEMPERATURES INCH BACK TO 90°
  • HUMIDITY CLIMBS AS WELL

A few downpours are occurring again this afternoon, mainly in the east. They should fade as the sun begins to set, but it remains mild, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, some areas could experience patchy fog, so be aware of that.

Rain chances are excluded from the forecast starting tomorrow and lasting through most of the weekend. A few showers may sneak in late Sunday, but otherwise, the focus will be on the rising heat and humidity. Highs on Thursday are expected to be around 90°.

Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, temperatures will be in the low 90s, with heat index values in the mid 90s. We likely won't reach heat advisory criteria, but it will still be fairly uncomfortable during the peak heat of the day

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Patch Fog Low: 68°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 90°
Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 91°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

