Storm chances return to the forecast for our Wednesday

Headlines



SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

MAINLY DRY THURSDAY

RAIN THREAT INCREASE FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND

This evening will be dry for most, with mild temperatures and humidity levels that aren't too high. A few very isolated storms may develop in western areas later this evening, but most of us will remain dry.

WRTV

Wednesday will be a bit unsettled as a weak front moves through the area. A couple of showers will be possible in the morning, and then spotty storms may pop up again during the peak heat of the day. However, there will be plenty of dry hours, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Any areas that experience rain will be slightly cooler.

WRTV

The humidity will fluctuate throughout the week. It will be higher on Wednesday and then drop slightly on Thursday. Thursday will also be mainly dry before storms ramp up again from Friday into the weekend.

WRTV

It currently looks like Saturday will have the best potential for more widespread storms to affect the area.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot shower. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Scattered storms. High: 87°

Thursday: Sun & Clouds. High: 87°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms. High: 89°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast