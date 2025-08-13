Storm chances will decrease, but heat and humidity will build for the weekend

Headlines



STORMS CHANCES END

A VERY HOT AND HUMID STRETCH

HEAT INDEX OVER 100° THIS WEEKEND

Any downpours this evening will fade away. Skies will be partly cloudy, with warm and muggy conditions.

Tomorrow will be warm and above average, but we should remain south of 90° in most locations. It will feel warmer due to the humidity, but actual temperatures won't climb back into the 90s until Friday. Once we reach that point, we will stay in the 90s all the way through Tuesday of next week. Skies on Thursday will be mostly sunny.

The weekend brings the highest temperatures and the most humid air. Look for high temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The heat index will likely exceed 100°F on Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday of next week.

The relief from the heat and humidity arrives next Wednesday. A pretty strong cold front will come through, dropping temperatures down into the low to mid-80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 68°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 90°

Saturday: Very hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High: 94°

Sunday: Very hot and humid. Mostly sunny. High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast