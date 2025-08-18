Storms on Tuesday will break the heat and humidity, leading to a more comfortable second half of the week.

Headlines



STILL HOT AND HUMID TUESDAY

HUMIDITY DROPS WEDNESDAY

MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE END OF THE WEEK

A few isolated storms may occur during the evening hours and possibly into the overnight hours. These will be isolated clusters of storms, so not everyone will experience them. In fact, most of us can expect a partly cloudy evening with warm and muggy conditions.

Tuesday will mark the last of the very hot and humid days. A cold front will move through, bringing scattered storms. An isolated severe storm is possible, but we do not expect any widespread severe weather. Wind and heavy rain will be the main threats as the storms pass. High temperatures will be around 90°F, with heat index values in the mid-90s. A heat advisory is not expected.

Once the front fully clears the area late Tuesday into Wednesday, it will begin to feel much more comfortable. Temperatures will still be in the low to mid-80s, but with lower humidity, it will feel better to be outside.

High temperatures will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week, but early next week, highs could potentially drop to the 70s, with lows in the mid-50s. That will feel wonderful.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Low: 71°

Tuesday: Hot & humid. Sct. storms. High: 90°

Wednesday: Humidity drops. Clouds decrease High: 84°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast