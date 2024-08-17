Storms possible Sunday but they usher in a great forecast for next week

Headlines



SPOTTY PM STORMS SUNDAY

GORGEOUS WEATHER NEXT WEEK

PLENTY OF SUN, LOW HUMIDITY AND COMFY TEMPS

A big pattern chance will be taking place Sunday and into Monday with beautiful weather for much of next week. Sunday though will bring storms chances once again and highs around 80° in most locations.

The storms chances will mainly be in the afternoon and will be very spotty and not severe. If you have outdoor plans the storms shouldn't stick around so while you may have to alter plans a tiny bit nothing will last very long.

Once the front clear the area next week looks AWESOME! Low humidity, nothing but sunshine and temperatures that will be in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s. Some areas could even dip down into the 40s for a couple mornings.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Sct. PM storms High: 83°

Sunday night: Partly cloudy Low: 65°

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Tuesday: Sunny & comfortable. High: 76°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast