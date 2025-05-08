Storms will diminish this evening, setting us up for beautiful weather through the weekend

Headlines



EVENING STORMS DIMINISH

CHILLY TEMPS OVERNIGHT

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Storms producing heavy rain across southern locations will diminish with the sunset this evening. Once the rain subsides, skies will clear, setting us up for a chilly overnight period, during which some northern locations may see temperatures drop to the upper 30s. Most of us, however, will be in the low to mid 40s.

wrtv

We will warm up quickly after the chilly start on Friday, reaching highs of around 70°. Skies will be completely sunny, making it an overall very nice day to kick off the weekend.

wrtv

Once we get into the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm. Look for highs in the mid-70s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine—great for the Grand Prix at the track and any other outdoor plans. Any plans with mom for Mother's Day are also looking good, with lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

wrtv

Once we reach Monday of next week, it will be a bit unsettled as rain chances return. We do not expect any severe weather, but some rain will be present from Monday night through early Wednesday morning. The end of next week will feel very summer-like, with highs in the upper 80s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clear and cool Low: 43°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Sunday: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast