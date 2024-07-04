Stormy Independence Day forecast.

Headlines



STORMY THROUGH MID AFTERNOON

SHOULD BE DRY FOR FIREWORK DISPLAYS

NICE WEEKEND AHEAD

A complex of storm will move through during the daytime hours today impacting holiday plans. Look for showers and storms to move through with heavy rain, lightning and maybe an isolated warming for wind. Pay close attention if you have outdoor plans.

The good news is that it does look like the rain will be through by this evening so firework displays should be ok. The ground will be wet in lots of areas though so the lawn chair will likely be better than the blanket.

Some additional storms are possible tomorrow morning but then clearing skies Friday afternoon will set us up for a great weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Showers and storms. High: 82°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Spot storm. Low: 71°

Tomorrow: Storm chance early, then clearing. High: 84°

