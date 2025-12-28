Strong storms Sunday evening followed by a big temperature drop overnight

Headlines



STRONG OR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS SUNDAY EVENING

WIND ADVISORY CONTINUES TONIGHT AND MONDAY

BIG TEMPERATURE DROP & FLASH FREEZE POSSIBLE

A tornado watch is in place for portions of Central Indiana until 9pm Sunday evening. A line of strong, possibly severe thunderstorms will pass through the area this evening, bringing gusty winds (+50 mph gusts are possible) and possibly a tornado. Be sure you have a way to get weather alerts this evening, and know where your safe spot is in case of a tornado.

Following the line of storms, it remains windy (a wind advisory continues tonight and into Monday) with temperatures falling quickly.

By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the low 20s. This means any water on the roads that is left untreated could freeze. Roads could be slick during the Monday morning commute.

A few flurries are possible Monday morning, but accumulating snow does not look likely. It will stay cold and windy tomorrow with highs in the mid 20s.

The rest of the week, temperatures will not warm much.

If you have New Years Eve plans, be aware that a round of snow showers does look possible Wednesday overnight.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

This evening: Strong or severe thunderstorms.

Tonight: Windy with falling temperatures. Flash freeze possible. Low: 20°

Monday: Flurries. Cold and windy. High: 25°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast