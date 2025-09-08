Summer heat builds through the week with limited rain chances

Headlines



It will be a beautiful evening across the area with comfortable temperatures and clear skies. Sunset is just after 8 p.m., and you'll want to have a jacket handy if you plan to be out and about after sunset.

We'll start on the cool side for our Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s for many of you. The good news is that we’ll warm up quickly, and high temperatures will climb into the upper 70s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will kick off a warming trend that will bring more summer-like weather by the end of the week.

A couple of things to note for the extended forecast: it will be dry and it will be warm. In fact, by the weekend, we are talking about highs around 90° for many. With this late surge of summer heat will come lots of sunshine, but not much in the way of humidity.

As for rain, there isn't much in the forecast. Late Saturday into Sunday, there could be a few isolated showers or storms, but don't get your hopes up too much.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear and cool. Low: 50°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Wednesday: Warmer. Mostly sunny. High: 84°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 86°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

