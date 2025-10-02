Summer-like feel for the first weekend in October with lots of sunshine

Headlines



MODERATE TO SEVERE DROUGHT ACROSS THE AREA

A VERY WARM AND SUNNY WEEKEND

RAIN NEXT TUESDAY FOLLOWED BY COOLER TEMPS

The new drought monitor was issued Thursday morning and now shows most of central Indiana in a moderate to severe drought. A small portion of the state is in an extreme drought to the north, while some southern areas have seen more rain and drought conditions have eased slightly. We will continue to experience very dry weather, with only one chance of rain over the next 7 to 10 days, which is expected on Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures on Friday will climb into the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies—a warm but very pleasant fall day. Any outdoor plans will be just fine, including high school football games in the evening.

Looking ahead to the weekend and beyond, there will be plenty of sunshine. Tuesday will bring the next chance of rain, but it doesn't look like it will be a heavy downpour. What the front will do on Tuesday, however, is usher in a new air mass, making it feel much more fall-like.

High temperatures will likely only be in the 60s for most on Wednesday and Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear Low: 60°

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm High: 87°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86°

