Summer-like feel today with partly cloudy skies

SUMMER-LIKE FEEL NEXT FEW DAYS

STORM CHANCES LATE TUESDAY

COOLER END OF THE WEEK

Temperatures will take on a much more summer-like feel today as we climb into the mid 80s. The humidity will be a bit higher today as well with skies that will partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will start dry with partly cloudy skies. However, a few storms will be possible in the afternoon hours. The better storm chances will be very early Wednesday morning.

Severe weather isn't expected but some heavy downpours could lead to some localized flood. Following the Wednesday storms temperatures will run a bit cooler but seasonable for the end of the week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Warm & muggy. High: 85°

Overnight: Patchy fog. Partly cloudy. Low: 67°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Storms possible late. High: 83°

Wednesday: Showers & storms. High: 80°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast