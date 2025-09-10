Summer-like heat in place for the rest of the week with very dry conditions

Headlines



TEMPERATURES WILL CONTINUE TO WARM

NO SUBSTANTIAL RAIN ON THE WAY

LAST SUNSET BEFORE 8 PM TOMORROW

It will be another pleasant evening across the area, with temperatures in the 70s. Skies will be mainly clear, and sunset will occur just after 8 p.m.

wrtv

The trend of warming temperatures will continue tomorrow, with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and although it will be warm, we aren't expecting much in the way of humidity.

wrtv

Once we get to the weekend, we will have the potential to reach the 90° mark once again. Many areas may get there on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday will be the days when the chance of hitting 90° is highest.

wrtv

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the weekend. There is just a very small chance of a few showers developing on Sunday, with the best chance in northern locations.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 59°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 88°

Sunday: Hot & sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast