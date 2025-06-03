Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Summer-like temperatures continue; a severe threat arrives Wednesday evening.

TK5.png
WRTV
TK5.png
Posted

Headlines

  • BACK INTO THE MID 80'S
  • SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY EVENING
  • RAIN CHANCES THROUGH FRIDAY

It will remain warm, hazy, and breezy through the evening hours. The good news is that we will stay dry for any outdoor plans.

TK1.png

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb back into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs before a cold front moves in from west to east across the state in the evening hours. With the frontal passage will come the chance of some strong to severe storms.

TK7.png

The main threats will be wind and hail as the storms come through. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but isolated warnings will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a marginal risk for severe storms.

TK2.png

The cold front will clear the smoke, but it lingers long enough that the chance of rain will remain through Friday. Locally heavy rain will be possible, especially on Thursday, and some areas could receive over 1 inch of rain.

TK3.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Warm and breezy Low: 71°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - Storms late. High: 87°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy - Sct. storms/downpours. High: 80°
Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk