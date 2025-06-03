Summer-like temperatures continue; a severe threat arrives Wednesday evening.

Headlines



BACK INTO THE MID 80'S

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY EVENING

RAIN CHANCES THROUGH FRIDAY

It will remain warm, hazy, and breezy through the evening hours. The good news is that we will stay dry for any outdoor plans.

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb back into the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs before a cold front moves in from west to east across the state in the evening hours. With the frontal passage will come the chance of some strong to severe storms.

The main threats will be wind and hail as the storms come through. Widespread severe weather isn't expected, but isolated warnings will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a marginal risk for severe storms.

The cold front will clear the smoke, but it lingers long enough that the chance of rain will remain through Friday. Locally heavy rain will be possible, especially on Thursday, and some areas could receive over 1 inch of rain.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Warm and breezy Low: 71°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy - Storms late. High: 87°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy - Sct. storms/downpours. High: 80°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Sct. Storms. High: 77°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast