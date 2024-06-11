Watch Now
Sunny and comfortable today before the heat arrives Thursday

Posted at 7:17 AM, Jun 11, 2024

Headlines

  • SUNNY AND COMFORTABLE TODAY
  • HEAT BUILDS TOMORROW
  • 90° TEMPS ARRIVE BY THURSDAY

After a very cool start this morning where some areas were in the 30s we'll end with very pleasant conditions this afternoon. Look for sunshine, low humidity and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

With a warmer start tomorrow and more of a southerly wind our temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s putting us back above normal.

The heat really builds starting on Thursday we get to around 90°. From Thursday onward we will be around 90° all the way through the weekend with temperatures peaking in the mid 90s early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 78°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 57°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 85°
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High: 91°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

