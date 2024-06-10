Sunny and comfortable today but heat builds this week

Headlines



VERY COMFORTABLE START TO THE WEEK

CHILLY START TOMORROW IN THE 40S

HOT AND MORE HUMID END OF THE WEEK

The week will start below normal and end with a heat wave. Highs today will struggle to get to 70° in a lot of locations. Skies will be sunny though and the humidity will be low so it will be very comfortable.

wrtv

Overnight tonight it will get chilly with temperatures in the 40s. This will be the coolest temperatures of the week. Have a jacket handy.

WRTV

Once we get past tomorrow the heat really builds. We are into the mid 80s by Wednesday and then by Thursday we will be pushing 90°.

wrtv

We then stay around 90° all the way through the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Overnight: Clear and cool. Low: 47°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast