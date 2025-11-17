Sunny and mild Monday; rain returns Tuesday

Headlines
- MILD, SUNNY, DRY MONDAY
- RAIN RETURNS TUESDAY
- MORE RAIN TO END THE WEEK
It's a dry, sunny day Monday. High temperatures in the low 50s are mild for mid-November, but it may feel a little cool after a warmer weekend. Winds are calmer today compared to the weekend.
We'll stay dry for your evening plans, but you'll start to see more clouds. Temperatures fall slowly through the 40s.
Rain will get started during the overnight, and will last into Tuesday. Temperatures fall near 40° overnight, so precipitation should fall as rain (not something more winter-like).
Have an umbrella ready for Tuesday morning. Rain is not continuous through the afternoon and evening, but there will be some additional rainfall in the second half of the day.
Rain tapers as we head into Wednesday. The day is cloudy but dry. Take advantage of the dry weather, as it looks like more rain is likely to end the week Thursday and Friday.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 52°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 40°
Tuesday: Periods of rain. High: 51°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast