Sunny and seasonable Monday but with wind gusts over 30mph

  • DRY WITH SUNSHINE ALL DAY MONDAY
  • DAILY RAIN CHANCES STARTING ON TUESDAY
  • WARMER AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES

Sunshine returns for us on Monday with highs climbing back into the mid 50s. It will give us a chance to dry out after a very wet Sunday.

While sunny it will be windy with gust that will top 30mph during the afternoon and evening hours.

We'll start with seasonable temperatures Monday and then see our temperatures warm into the 70s by the end of the week. That will put us back above normal.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Clearing skies Low: 38°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Windy High: 55°
Tuesday: Partly cloudy - Sct. showers. High: 57°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

