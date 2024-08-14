Sunny and seasonable today. Rain chances return tomorrow

Headlines



SUNNY & SEASONABLE TODAY

RAIN CHANCES RETURN TOMORROW

HIGHS IN THE 80S THROUGH THE WEEKEND

The last time our high temperature was above normal it was Sunday August 6th. Our normal high is still 85° this time of year and today we will get back closer to that number. Skies today will be partly cloudy this afternoon so get out and enjoy.

Rain chances will return tomorrow and also the chance of severe storms. The storms should be weakening as they move into Indiana but the slight risk does include far western locations.

The will signify a pattern change as storm chances will be with us both Thursday and Friday.

No day is a washout but multiple rounds of rain will be possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sun & clouds High: 86°

Overnight: Clouds increase. Low: 66°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Sct. storms High: 85°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast