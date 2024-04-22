Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and seasonable today. Rain returns tomorrow afternoon

TK1.png
Posted at 7:25 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 07:54:53-04

Headlines

  • MORE SEASONABLE TODAY WITH PLENTY OF SUN
  • RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW AFTERNOON
  • WARMER BUT POTENTIALLY ACTIVE WEEKEND AHEAD

With plenty of sunshine today temperatures will climb back to more seasonable levels after a chilly weekend. Look for highs today to be in the mid 60s.

TK2.png

A cold front will arrive tomorrow afternoon bringing a chance of rain back to the area. A hit or miss shower will be possible in the morning but it is really the afternoon that the rain moves through. By 7 pm most of the rain will be moving south of Indy and then out of the state.

TK4.png

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet and a touch below normal but a big warm up heads our way for the weekend. With the warmth though will come numerous rain chances. The timing will be worked out as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny more seasonable. High: 65°
Overnight: Clear and not as cold. Low: 49°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Afternoon rain. High: 61°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

TK 7DAY.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018