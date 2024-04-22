Sunny and seasonable today. Rain returns tomorrow afternoon

Headlines



MORE SEASONABLE TODAY WITH PLENTY OF SUN

RAIN RETURNS TOMORROW AFTERNOON

WARMER BUT POTENTIALLY ACTIVE WEEKEND AHEAD

With plenty of sunshine today temperatures will climb back to more seasonable levels after a chilly weekend. Look for highs today to be in the mid 60s.

wx

A cold front will arrive tomorrow afternoon bringing a chance of rain back to the area. A hit or miss shower will be possible in the morning but it is really the afternoon that the rain moves through. By 7 pm most of the rain will be moving south of Indy and then out of the state.

wx

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet and a touch below normal but a big warm up heads our way for the weekend. With the warmth though will come numerous rain chances. The timing will be worked out as we get closer.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny more seasonable. High: 65°

Overnight: Clear and not as cold. Low: 49°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy - Afternoon rain. High: 61°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 58°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast