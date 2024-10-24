Sunny and seasonable today. Small rain chance tomorrow

Headlines



SUNNY AND SEASONABLE TODAY

SPOTTY RAIN CHANCE TOMORROW

SEASONABLE AND DRY WEEKEND

After a run of high temperatures in the 70s the past five days we return to more seasonable levels today. Look for highs in the mid 60s with skies that will be mostly sunny today. A beautiful fall day.

wrtv

Tomorrow a cold front will give us rain chances. It won't be widespread but we will take whatever we can at this point. Spotty showers will be possible as early as the morning hours and then off and on throughout day. Nothing will be prolonged if you even see the rain at all. Do not cancel any outdoor plans.

wrtv

Outside of the rain chance Friday the rest of the weekend is great. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s both days.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Overnight: Clouds increase Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy- Spot showers. High: 71°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast