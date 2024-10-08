Sunny and seasonable Tuesday, warming to end the week

Headlines



Despite a brisk start Tuesday morning (some areas dropped into the upper 30s), it will be sunny and seasonable again this afternoon. Highs are in the low 70s.

There could be a light breeze this evening, with winds around 5 - 10 miles per hour. Wind calms through the overnight. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will not be as cool as they were this morning, likely staying in the mid to upper 40s.

The dry weather lasts through the week. We warm into the mid 70s by Friday, then into the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or two could be possible Sunday, but widespread rain is not likely. A cold front Sunday into Monday will dock high temperatures early next week into the 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sunny. High: 72°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 47°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast