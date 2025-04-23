Watch Now
Sunny and warm Wednesday; rain and storms possible Friday

  • SUNNY & WARM WEDNESDAY
  • SHOWERS POSSIBLE LATE THURSDAY
  • BETTER RAIN AND STORM CHANCES FRIDAY

Get ready for another great day Wednesday. It is sunny and warm with highs near 80°. UV index is high today, so remember your sunscreen if you'll be soaking up some sunshine.

MT 3.png

Wednesday overnight, clear skies allow temperatures to fall into the mid 50s, but temperatures rebound quickly Thursday into the low 80s. Most of the day Thursday is dry, but late in the day, there could be a shower or two.

MT 4.png

Friday doesn't look to be rainy the entire day, but there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms, particularly in the evening.

MT 5.png

Rain exits as we head into the weekend, leaving dry weather Saturday and Sunday with slightly cooler high temperatures. We will keep an eye on storm chances Tuesday of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sunny & warm. High: 80°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 55°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. PM shower chance. High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

