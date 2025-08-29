Sunny, mild and comfortable Labor Day weekend forecast

Headlines



SUNNY AND DRY LABOR DAY WEEKEND

STRONG COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK

WELL BELOW NORMAL END OF THE NEXT WEEK

A beautiful evening is ahead as temperatures will slowly cool back into the 60s once the sun sets. Grab a light jacket if you have evening plans this Friday, especially after sunset.

The holiday weekend looks beautiful. Skies will be sunny, humidity will be low, and temperatures will slowly climb. Expect overnight lows in the low to mid 50s, and high temperatures reaching 80° by Labor Day on Monday. Any plans you have that include being outdoors will be in great shape.

By the middle of next week, another strong cold front will move through the area. This one will drop temperatures by the end of the week to even cooler levels than what we just experienced.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Low: 53°

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Pleasant High: 77°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 78°

Labor Day: Sun & Clouds. High: 80°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 76°

