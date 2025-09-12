Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny skies Friday; turning up the heat this weekend

Mostly dry weekend, trying for a shower chance Saturday
Headlines

  • SUNNY SKIES FRIDAY
  • PUSHING 90° BY SUNDAY
  • MOSTLY DRY FORECAST

Enjoy sunny skies Friday as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures warm quickly through the upper 70s by lunch time, and then the low 80s this afternoon.

If your Friday night plans take you outdoors, it should be pleasant, with temperatures dipping slowly through the 70s under clear skies.

Saturday a few clouds sneak back into the forecast, with temperatures climbing to the mid or upper 80s.

A stray shower is possible Saturday evening or overnight, with any lingering showers clearing out by early Sunday morning. Widespread rain is not likely, so if you have plants or gardens that need watered, don't count on rain this weekend.

Sunday is even hotter, with a high near 90°. The heat will stick around into early next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sunny skies. High: 86°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 61°
Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 87°
Sunday: Hot and sunny. High: 90°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

