Sunny skies will take us through Friday and the weekend

SUNNY & MILD FRIDAY

WARMING THIS WEEKEND

RAIN CHANCES EARLY NEXT WEEK

It's finally Friday, and the forecast is looking great for outdoor plans. After a brisk start this morning, it's milder this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Skies stay mainly sunny. We'll fall through the 60s and 50s this evening.

It's another brisk start Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 40s.

We warm into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with lots of sun. There's more sun on Mother's Day Sunday, but highs are a bit warmer in the low 80s.

We will keep an eye on rain chances starting late in the day Monday and lingering through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 68°

Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 45°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°

Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast