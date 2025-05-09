Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny skies will take us through Friday and the weekend

MT 4.png
Posted
and last updated

Headlines

  • SUNNY & MILD FRIDAY
  • WARMING THIS WEEKEND
  • RAIN CHANCES EARLY NEXT WEEK

It's finally Friday, and the forecast is looking great for outdoor plans. After a brisk start this morning, it's milder this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Skies stay mainly sunny. We'll fall through the 60s and 50s this evening.

MT 1.png

It's another brisk start Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 40s.

MT 3.png

We warm into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon with lots of sun. There's more sun on Mother's Day Sunday, but highs are a bit warmer in the low 80s.

MT 2.png

We will keep an eye on rain chances starting late in the day Monday and lingering through Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 68°
Overnight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 45°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 77°
Sunday: Sunny skies. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk