Sunny start to week as warming trend continues

  • BEAUTIFUL START TO THE WEEK
  • TEMPERATURES ABOVE NORMAL
  • WATCHING FOR END OF THE WEEK STORMS

It's a beautiful start to the work week. Skies stay sunny with highs climbing into the mid 60s. Thanks to the time change this weekend, we will enjoy an extra hour of sunshine with sunset this evening around 7:46 p.m.

Temperatures remain above normal. This time of March, highs are typically in the upper 40s. We could see a few 70 degree days this week.

While the week is mainly dry, an isolated shower or storm is possible Thursday. We will watch Friday evening into Saturday for a better chance for storms, which could bring gusty winds and periods of heavy rain. Rain ends by Sunday, but it is a cooler day with highs in the mid 50s to end the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Sunny. High: 66°
Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 44°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy at times. High: 68°

