Sunny with above normal temperatures

Headlines



TEMPERATURES WARMING

STAYING DRY

MUCH COOLER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Enjoy another sunny day Wednesday. Temperatures continue to climb this afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s expected. A normal high temperature for this time of year should be about 69°.

Tonight's sunset is around 7:13 p.m., then temperatures fall through the 60s this evening. Lows tonight dip into the upper 40s again.

Thursday and Friday look dry as we end the week, although a few more clouds are possible Friday. Saturday is the warmest day of the forecast, with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is the day of change. Highs fall to the low 70s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible Sunday. An isolated shower is possible late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, but widespread rain is not likely.

Following the front, temperatures will continue to cool early next week. We will watch Monday night for the possibility of frost to form in some areas.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Sunny. High: 76°

Overnight: Clear skies. Low: 48°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast