Sunshine and more seasonable temperatures return Friday

BELOW FREEZING OVERNIGHT

SUNSHINE AND MORE SEASONABLE FRIDAY

SOME WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

It will be very chilly overnight as temperatures drop below freezing in all locations as the skies clear. If you have some plants sensitive to the cold you might want to cover them up but the sub-freezing temperatures won't last long. We'll start to warm quickly after sunrise tomorrow.

After the cold day Thursday we'll be back a bit above normal tomorrow with highs into the mid to upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. Should be a nice end to the work week.

Looking ahead to the weekend some rain chances do return. There will be a few very light showers overnight Friday into Saturday but they should be done before you wake up. The clouds will clear in the morning for afternoon sunshine.

Sunday brings back rain chances. In fact, look for periods of rain off and on throughout the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mainly clear. Cold. Low: 27°

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 57°

Saturday: Clouds early then sunshine High: 54°

Sunday: Areas of rain. High: 57°

