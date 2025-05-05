Sunshine and warmer temperatures are finally set to return

Headlines



STILL A FEW SHOWERS THIS EVENING & OVERNIGHT

SUNSHINE RETURNS TOMORROW

TEMPERATURES BACK ABOVE NORMAL

This evening, there will still be a chance of a few isolated showers across the area. The best chance of seeing them will be north and east of Indianapolis. Temperatures will remain cool but steady in the mid-50s. If you have outdoor plans, I don't foresee them being washed out, but it would be wise to have a jacket handy.

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine in the afternoon hours tomorrow as our stubborn cut-off low-pressure area finally departs to the east. With the sunshine, we will experience a return to more seasonable temperatures around 70°. Those of you to the east of Indianapolis will need to be a bit more patient for the clouds to move out.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, it will be fairly quiet. A few showers may sneak into southern locations Thursday afternoon, but most of us should stay dry. Temperatures will remain fairly seasonable until the weekend, when they will make a nice jump.

Look for sunshine and warmer temperatures for the Grand Prix on Saturday. Mother's Day looks great right now, with highs around 80° and mostly sunny skies.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy - Spot shower. Low: 50°

Tuesday: Morning cloud give way to afternoon sunshine High: 72°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High: 76°

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Stray shower. High: 73°

