Sunshine finally returns! Just in time for the weekend.

Headlines



SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND

MORE RAIN MONDAY INTO TUESDAY

COLD BUT DRY THANKSGIVING

If you have plans this evening, keep an umbrella handy. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast throughout the evening, and conditions will stay damp with some patchy showers and drizzle continuing into the overnight hours.

Sunshine will finally return over the weekend. Saturday will start with some cloud cover, but look for increasing sunshine as the morning progresses and plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s during the afternoon hours.

Sunday looks to be a very nice day for us, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Our normal high for this time of year is now 49°.

Once we get to the start of next week, rain chances will return for the area. Look for them to arrive Monday evening and continue through Tuesday. After the rain clears, it will turn colder for Thanksgiving, but conditions are expected to remain dry.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Saturday: Clouds decrease. Plenty of PM sun. High: 52°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 56°

Monday: Partly cloudy. Showers late. High: 56°

Tuesday: Scattered Showers. High: 59°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 46°

Thanksgiving: Partly cloudy. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast