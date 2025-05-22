Sunshine returns for Friday, but temperatures remain cool through the weekend

Headlines



SUNSHINE RETURNS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

SLIGHT RAIN CHANCES RACE DAY

BELOW NORMAL THROUGH THE WEEKEND

Any showers this evening will fade, and the skies will begin to clear overnight. As the skies clear, there could be some patchy fog in low-lying areas, but it won't impact everyone. It will be cool overnight, with lows in the low to mid-40s.

If you are heading to the track early for Carb Day, it will be chilly but sunny. We'll have a good amount of sunshine to start the day, but look for skies to turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy as well, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday is the best day of the holiday weekend by far—mostly sunny and near 70°. It should be great for the parade downtown. The race is looking cool and cloudy, with highs in the upper 60s. It will be one of the cooler races in recent years. As for rain, Monday is the best chance, as the showers look to be fairly widespread.

As for the rain on Race Day, it looks like it is trending further south and west. Some areas will get wet on Sunday, but it is looking better at the track as of now. There is still a chance there could be a shower or two, but they should be fairly light.

The dry, east wind will help us out. However, you might want an extra layer with highs only in the 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clearing skies. Patchy fog. Low: 43°

Friday: Partly cloudy High: 68°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Race Day: Mostly cloudy - Showers south. High: 69°

Memorial Day: Numerous showers. High: 66°

